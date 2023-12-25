Islamabad IG, DC removed on ECP orders

Pakistan Pakistan Islamabad IG, DC removed on ECP orders

in October, ECP had issued orders to remove DC and IG from posts

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 25 Dec 2023 17:59:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Following the orders of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Islamabad IGP Akbar Nasir Khan and Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon were removed from their respective posts with immediate effect.

The ECP wrote three letters to the Prime Minister’s Office for their removal.

Read more: ECP wants removal of IGP, DC Islamabad

In October, the ECP had issued orders to remove the DC and IG from their posts.