Islamabad IG, DC removed on ECP orders
Pakistan
in October, ECP had issued orders to remove DC and IG from posts
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Following the orders of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Islamabad IGP Akbar Nasir Khan and Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon were removed from their respective posts with immediate effect.
The ECP wrote three letters to the Prime Minister’s Office for their removal.
In October, the ECP had issued orders to remove the DC and IG from their posts.