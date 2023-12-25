Fire erupts after explosion in pipeline of oil refinery

The fire engulfed a house in the residential area

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A fire broke out after a pipeline of an oil refinery exploded in Dhamial village here on Monday.

Rescue teams rushed to the site and reported that the fire engulfed a house in the residential area.

Officials said six vehicles, including three fire tenders, have been trying to douse the fire, while more fire tenders have been summoned. More than 12 officials were busy in the firefighting operation, they added.

No casualty has been reported as residents have been safely evacuated from their homes.