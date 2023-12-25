Sheikh Rashid to reach out to public against PDM

Rashid was talking to media on Monday after his nomination papers were accepted after scrutiny

Mon, 25 Dec 2023 13:25:09 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Former interior minister and chief of Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that he will go to the public against the former ruling alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He was talking to media on Monday after his nomination papers were accepted after scrutiny.

He said that his and Raashid Shafiq’s papers have been approved in National Assembly constituency NA-56.

Rashid said that 44 people have submitted nomination papers against him. “I have seen six or seven contestants, but never seen 44. By the grace of Allah, I will win constituency 56 and 57 as well,” he added.

He said all the contestants in this election are respectable to him.

The senior politician said that he has been a minister 17 times and no corruption charge has ever been levelled against him.

Rashid announced that he would campaign for one month and hold his last rally on February 6. He would launch his election campaign on January 1 with pen and inkpot as his election symbol, the ex-minister continued.

He based his election drive on three points – Nullah Lai, a mother-child hospital and a college at Dhok Dalal.

“I have already built 60 educational institutions.”

The former interior minister said that he eliminated land grabbing mafia. “I am not a commodity that can be sold. I belong to a respectable family. I am not a traitor. I will work for the development of Rawalpindi.”

Regarding his assessment in general elections, he expressed the hope that the PTI voter would vote for him as he has good ties with the former ruling party.