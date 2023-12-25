President, PM extend wishes Christian community on Christmas

President says that minorities in Pakistan are enjoying all political, economic, and social rights

Published On: Mon, 25 Dec 2023 10:59:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar have extended their heartfelt greeting to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

In his message on Christmas, President said that minorities in Pakistan were enjoying all political, economic, and social rights guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said that the Government of Pakistan provided equal opportunities to all citizens irrespective of their colour, class and creed.

He vowed the government was committed to ensuring the protection of the rights of all religious minorities in Pakistan.

In a message on the occasion, the Prime Minister said Christmas was the name of love, brotherhood, patience and sacrifice and these were the values that were critical in putting a society on the path of development.

He said that Pakistan was their home and on this occasion of Christmas people should pledge that together they would make Pakistan a model of religious tolerance and brotherhood.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Minister for Information Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, in his message said the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed to protect rights of all minorities including the Christian community.

He said the Christian community had always played an important role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Murtaza Solangi said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made it clear in his address to the Constituent Assembly on 11 August 1947 that the rights of minorities will be fully protected in the state of Pakistan.