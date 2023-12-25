Live Reporting

Change of guard ceremony held at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi

Cadets of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul assumed duties at Mazar-i-Quaid

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A graceful change of guards ceremony was held at mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi today (Monday).

A smartly-turned out contingent of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul assumed duties at Mazar-i-Quaid.

Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry was the chief guest on the occasion. The chief guest laid a floral wreath at the Mazar and offered Fateha. He also recorded his comments in visitor's book.

During the ceremony, the Quaid was presented guard of honour and National Anthem was recited.
 

