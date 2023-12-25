Police raid on hospital: CM removes DIG CIA Malik Liaquat

Orders for registering a case against those involved in torturing journalists

Updated On: Mon, 25 Dec 2023 02:37:22 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Taking notice of alleged police highhandedness, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has made DIG CIA Malik Liaquat an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and ordered for registering a case against those involved in vandalising in Doctors’ Hospital and torturing the journalists.

CIA police allegedly raided Doctors’ Hospital and subjected journalists including ‘Dunya News’ reporters to severe torture when they approached there on information that the police took duty doctors, paramedics staff and patients hostage.

The police led by DIG CIA Malik Liaquat raided the Doctors’ Hospital and took the hospital staff hostage.

They assaulted and abused the doctors, paramedical staff, patients, their families and the reporters present there to perform their duty.

In the presence of DIG CIA Malik Liaquat, the police tortured ‘Dunya News’ reporters who came there to cover the hostage taking incident and snatched their cameras and mobile phones.

They seized DVR of the CCTV cameras and caused panic and chaos in the hospital and disrupted the treatment process.

On the other hand, various journalists, lawyers' organisations and civil society condemned the police attack and urged the Punjab IG to take action against the officials who tortured the journalists.

Punjab IG Dr Usman reached the hospital and assured the journalists that those involved in the torture of the media men would be given exemplary punishment.