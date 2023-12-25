Police torture journalists during raids on private hospital

Media, lawyers, civil society organisations condemn torture of journalists

LAHORE (Dunya News) - CIA police allegedly raided Doctors’ Hospital and subjected ‘Dunya News’ correspondents to severe torture.

According to the details, the police led by DIGCIA Malik Liaquat raided the Doctors’ Hospital, during which the policemen took the hospital staff hostage and assaulted and abused the doctors, paramedical staff, patients and their families, who came there for treatment.

In the presence of DIG CIA Malik Liaquat, the police tortured the correspondents of "Dunya News" who came to cover the incident and snatched their cameras and mobile phones.

They seized DVR of the CCTV cameras and due to the tense situation, the treatment process was delayed for a long time.

On the other hand, various journalists, lawyers' organisations and civil society strongly condemned the violence of the

CIA police and urged the Punjab IG to take action against the officials who tortured the journalists.

People from all walks of life including journalists, lawyers and civil society organisations have condemned torturing of journalists including ‘Dunya News’ reporters.

They urged the Punjab IG Dr Usman and Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to take action against the officials involved the torture of the journalists.

