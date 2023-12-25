Nation celebrates Quaid's 147th birthday anniversary today

Youth urged to follow in Quaid’s footsteps

(Web Desk) - The nation celebrates the 147th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Monday (today) with zeal and fervour.

The day will dawn with gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals after which a graceful changing of the guard’s ceremony will be held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi.

Officials from the higher ranks will lay the wreath at Quaid’s Mazar and offer Fatiha at the mausoleum.

Official ceremonies and events will be scheduled throughout the country to pay tribute to Quaid’s life, political struggles, and significant role in the creation of Pakistan.



APP Adds: Experts urged students and youth to follow Quaid-i-Azam’s principles, who always advised them to pay special attention to their studies and develop a strong academic foundation for the motherland to succeed.

Talking to APP in connection with the 147th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, experts said he was a great thinker and politician, who believed in serving people and discipline.

He was a sagacious and visionary leader and under his able leadership, workers of the Pakistan Movement sacrificed their lives for establishment of an independent Islamic state, they opined.

They maintained, “Our great leader stressed a sound sense of discipline, character-building and a solid academic background.

To achieve all that, youth’s first obligation should be serving themselves, their parents and the State.”

Idara Nazriya-e-Pakistan Senior Vice Chairman Mian Farooq Altaf told APP that Pakistan has been blessed by Allah Almighty and we should be proud to be a free Pakistani.

Jinnah was a great leader who defeated all conspiracies of the Britishers and Hindus and created Pakistan.