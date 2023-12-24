Motorway closed due to fog

Sun, 24 Dec 2023 22:58:36 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Motorway M2 from Lahore to Khanqah Dogran is closed due to heavy fog.

According to Motorway spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed, Motorway M3 was closed from Faizpur to Rajana due to fog while Motorway M4 was also closed from Abdul Hakeem to Pindi Bhattian.

The spokesperson said the motorways were closed to ensure public safety on the road.

Ahmed said road users were required to travel in the daylight, especially during 10am to 6pm during foggy season.

Suggesting precautionary measures, he said the travelers must have to use front and rear fog lights, avoiding high speed and keeping proper distance from other vehicles.

Helpline 130 could be used for information and assistance, he concluded.

