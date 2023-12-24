Detained Baloch protesters being released: police

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad police announced on Sunday that the bail for all detained Baloch protesters, apprehended during a recent demonstration, has been approved, and they are being released.

“In compliance with legal requirements, the bail for the arrested protesters has been approved. The detained protesters are being released,” stated the police.

Families of the detained individuals are urged to contact the police for information, facilitating the provision of legal assistance.

This development unfolded following a three-day ultimatum given by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, the organisers of the Baloch long march in Islamabad. They demanded the dismissal of cases against students and activists, as well as the release of all protesters.

The long march, originating from Turbat on December 6 after the alleged "extra-judicial killing" of a Baloch youth by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials, reached the federal capital on Wednesday.

Upon their arrival, Islamabad police employed force to disperse and detain the demonstrators, resulting in the detention of over 200 individuals from various areas of the federal capital.

This action drew strong condemnation from human rights organisations, politicians, Islamabad High Court (IHC), President Dr Arif Alvi, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, and analysts.

The government confirmed on Thursday evening that 90 percent of the detained Baloch individuals had been released.

