ECP removes PTI founder's name from party chief list

Pakistan Pakistan ECP removes PTI founder's name from party chief list

ECP shows PTI in the list without the party leadership

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 24 Dec 2023 20:05:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday removed the name of founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from the list of party leaders.

The ECP showed PTI in the list without the party leadership. The Pervaiz Khatak’s party PTI Parliamentarians is included in the list.

Read more: PTI set to challenge ECP verdict to regain electoral symbol

It should be noted the founder of PTI is imprisoned in Adiala jail due to his alleged involvement in various cases.

