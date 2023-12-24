ECP removes PTI founder's name from party chief list
Pakistan
ECP shows PTI in the list without the party leadership
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday removed the name of founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from the list of party leaders.
The ECP showed PTI in the list without the party leadership. The Pervaiz Khatak’s party PTI Parliamentarians is included in the list.
It should be noted the founder of PTI is imprisoned in Adiala jail due to his alleged involvement in various cases.