Bilawal takes a dig at Nawaz, says PPP to win Feb 8 polls

LARKANA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would not win the upcoming elections as the people have shown their support for the PPP.

He passed a satirical comment on the former PM’s homecoming mentioning that his ambition and hope of premiership would fail as his party has not enough support of the people.

The former foreign minister said he has submitted his nomination papers from Lahore and Qamber Shahdad Kot.

Talking about various problems in the country he said, “the PPP believe that the healthcare system should be free for every Pakistani as a healthy populace will contribute towards a prosperous society.”

Mentioning the young blood, he said “currently 70% of Pakistan's population is youth and they are facing unemployment, poverty and economic crisis so providing jobs should be a duty of a political party.”

The PPP chief said only people will be the source of power as they have always supported the party because its manifesto and policies have worked for the betterment of the masses.

Talking about the cipher matter, he said that there should be a full investigation on the cipher because it has been a threat to the national security so the court should take the matter of the cipher seriously so that people may know the reality.

Talking about the political victimization, he said the PPP has never believed in political revenge and it respected the workers of political parties.

On the political alliance front, he said PPP would participate in the elections alone as he has learnt from his mistakes hence there will be no alliance with any party while also claiming that the PPP would form the peoples government after winning.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Mian Sahib's old slogan was why did you expel me, the symbol of the bat was made to favor the founder of PTI. Has worked hard on the situation, Pakistan is fighting the case of Palestine in the United Nations.

The former foreign minister said that the case of Palestine can be fought only by the newly elected government.