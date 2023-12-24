Deadline for filing of nominations papers for Feb 8 polls ends

Follow on Published On: Sun, 24 Dec 2023 19:38:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The deadline for filing of nomination papers for upcoming Feb 8 general elections closed today at 4:30pm, as set by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

With just over a month remaining until the polls, the electoral watchdog has shifted into full election mode. On Dec 15, the commission released the election schedule, putting an end to the uncertainty surrounding the electoral process.

Originally, the nomination paper filing process for national and provincial assembly seats began on Dec 20 and was slated to conclude at 4:30pm on Friday. However, the ECP later extended the deadline to today.

This decision was made in response to requests from political parties and aimed to facilitate the candidacy process, as stated in the ECP's official statement.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted from Dec 25 to 30, while appeals against the decisions of the returning officers can be filed by Jan 3.

Polling will be held on Feb 8, 2024, throughout the country simultaneously for national and provincial assemblies.

