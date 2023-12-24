PTI scared of polls due to expected defeat: Ahsan Iqbal

NAROWAL (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Central Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was making noise of rigging to avoid its expected defeat in the election.



The former federal minister submitted his nomination papers from Narowal Constituency NA-76.

Addressing the workers on this occasion, he said that the elections 2024 would be fair and transparent adding they would be held on February 8 at any cost.

Talking about the number of PTI leaders facing several charges, he said that action was being taken against PTI workers for committing a crime against the state.

He added the PML-N would not allow any dirty game be played in the name of democracy in Pakistan adding that the PTI has only two ways to win the trust of the masses: apologise to the people over his acts of May 9 and present the absconders in the court.

