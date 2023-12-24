Govt committee to hold second round of talks with Baloch protesters today

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Government committee formed by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was to hold another round of talks with Baloch protesters in Islamabad.

Earlier on Saturday night, the committee held talks with the Baloch protesters in federal capital.

The committee members included Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and caretaker Federal Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad.

Governor Balochistan Malki Wali Kakar was also part of the talks.

The meeting was held in a congenial atmosphere, and fostered open dialogue between both the parties, aiming for a harmonious resolution to the concerns raised by the Balochistan protesters.

During the meeting, an understanding was reached to continue the ongoing negotiations on Sunday, demonstrating a shared commitment from both sides to work towards a mutually beneficial outcome.

