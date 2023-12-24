Nine members of a family die in house fire

Pakistan Pakistan Nine members of a family die in house fire

The fire broke out in the house due to a short circuit as a result of which its roof collapsed

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 24 Dec 2023 12:05:07 PKT

ABBOTTABAD (Dunya News) – A nine-member family perished in a house fire in the Qalandarabad area early on Sunday.

It is reported that the fire broke out in the house due to a short circuit as a result of which its roof collapsed, burying the family under the rubble.

Local people tried to put out the fire but failed. Later, rescue and police teams reached the spot, doused the fire and pulled out eight bodies from under the rubble. One injured was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.