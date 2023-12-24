Jahangir Tareen to contest elections from three constituencies

He filed his nomination papers two days ago in NA-155 and decided to contest polls on two more seats

LODHRAN (Dunya News) – Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Tareen has decided to contest general elections from three constituencies.

The IPP leader has earlier decided to contest elections from National Assembly constituency NA-155 Lodhran and filed his nomination papers two days ago.

However, he decided to file his candidacy in two more constituencies.

It is learnt that his legal team will submit his nomination papers from National Assembly constituency NA-149 Multan and Punjab’s PP-227 Lodhran on Sunday.

It may be recalled that the Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday extended date for filing nomination papers for two more days and it will end today.