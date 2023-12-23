PM Kakar extends Christmas greetings to Christian community

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar extended warm Christmas greetings to the Christian community and reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the places of worship for the Christians and other minority communities in accordance with the constitution.

The prime minister was addressing a Christmas ceremony held under the auspices of the Ministry of Human Rights on Saturday evening.

PM Kakar affirmed that the sanctity of religious diversity was embedded in the core values of the country.

Acknowledging the significant contributions of the Christian community to the country, particularly in the field of education, Kakar declared that the minorities in Pakistan were safe.

He underscored that the rights of the Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and followers of other religions were equally valued.

Kakar clarified the distinction between freedom of expression and the propagation of hatred, asserting that freedom of expression thrived in the country.

Amidst the challenges posed by terrorism, he emphasised the need for collective efforts to propel the nation forward.

The PM expressed a stance against extremism, and said that all prophets were to be respected.

He condemned all forms of extremism, and highlighted the ongoing challenges Pakistan faced in combating terrorism.

In a call for unity, Kakar stressed the imperative for everyone to collaborate towards the progress of the country.

Reflecting on the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Kakar credited Jinnah for understanding future circumstances, tirelessly striving for a separate homeland for Muslims and ultimately succeeding in achieving this historic milestone.

Later, PM Kakar cut a Christmas cake.