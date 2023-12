Qadir Mandokhail, Mustafa Kamal, Shehbaz Sharif submit nomination papers from Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The nomination papers for NA 242 have been filed by different political leaders including Qadir Mandokhail, Mustafa Kamal, and former PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Mustafa Kamal submitted papers from NA 242 Kemari 247 Centre New Karachi, while Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will submit from Liaquat Central, Farooq Sattar from NA 240 South, and NA 244 West. Aminul Haq filed from the West, MQM Pakistan's Mohammad Hussain and Khawaja Izhar from West NA 242, and Abdul Waseem from the South.

Other notable submissions include former President Asif Ali Zardari from Nawab Shah NA 207, Qaim Ali Shah from Khairpura, Sharjeel Memon from Tando Jam, and various candidates from different districts.

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman submitted from NA 250 North Nazimabad Central and NA 246 Orangi, PS 129 North Nazimabad.

Jamaat-e-Islami candidates Mehraj ul Huda Siddiqui, Dr Osama Razi, and Saifuddin submitted their papers also submitted their papers.

Shazia Marri and Rehana Leghari submitted papers for women's reserved seats, while PPP candidates Shehla Raza, Rubina Qaim Khani, and Farheen Mughal also filed nominations for the provincial assembly.

Asma Sajid, Kishore Zahra, and Asia Ishaq from MQM submitted papers for reserved seats in the Sindh Assembly.