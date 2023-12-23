Maryam Nawaz to contest election from NA-120 Lahore

Sat, 23 Dec 2023 17:57:19 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the chief organiser of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, will be contesting elections from the National Assembly constituency of NA-120 Lahore, according to sources in the PML-N.

Sources said Maryam’s nomination papers were filed on Saturday by PML-N leader Sohail Shaukat Butt at the office of the Shalimar assistant commissioner, Anam Fatima.

At the time of the filing of the nomination papers, Sohail Shaukat Butt was accompanied by PML-N leaders Khawaja Imran Nazir and Zeeshan Malik.