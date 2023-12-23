IHC summons IB, FIA heads in audio leaks case

PTA chairman also asked to furnish a detailed report in court

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court on Saturday summoned in person the directors general (DGs) of Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on February 19 in audio leaks case.

Justice Babar Sattar issued the seven-page order.

The IHC, in its written order, ordered both DGs to attend the court in person on February 19 in audio leaks case. The attorney general told the court that government had not allowed any intelligence agency to record telephone conversations. He said it was essential to safeguard rights and privacy of all the citizens.

The court asked, "Who released audio leaks on social media? FIA must submit a detailed report about people with their social media accounts who shared audio leaks. The DG FIA must tell in court how the surveillance and recording of phone calls could be done?".

The IHC said as per Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) report it had no technology and expertise to determine source who shared information on social media. The court asked the IB to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report about who shared audio leaks.

The order further asked the federal government whether it had capability to protect itself from illegal surveillance. The IHC also directed PTA chairman to attend the court in person and brief it in detail.

The PTA chairman should also inform the court what steps could be taken to make the telephonic conversation of the customers safe, besides protecting their data. PTA chairman and its members must submit an affidavit about veracity of their report.

The court further directed to make mobile phone operators as parties in the case and sought their feedback about audio leaks.

The IHC said their report should encompass their correspondence with the PTA, intelligence and law enforcement agencies about tapping of phone calls and any government interference thereof.