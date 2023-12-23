Tragedy averted as bomb found in Karachi-bound Awam Express defused

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A major tragedy was averted when a bomb was recovered from one of the bogies of Karachi-bound Awam Express train on Friday, police and railways officials said.

According to details, a suspicious bag containing switches and wires was spotted under the seat numbers 71 and 72 in the coach number 5 of the Awam Express train which was coming from Peshawar.

The Bomb Disposal Squad was immediately called and during the search of the bag, an IED bomb was recovered.

Upon being informed, DIG South Asad Raza and SSP Railways Shaukat Khatian reached the spot along with a police contingent.

DIG South Asad Raza said the bomb contained 13 kilograms of explosive material. He informed that the bomb disposal unit has defused the bomb.

SSP Railways Shaukat Khatian said that immediate action was taken and the train was saved from major damage.

