Tea vendor tests the waters for political career

Pakistan Pakistan Tea vendor tests the waters for political career

Tea vendor tests the waters for political career

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 22 Dec 2023 18:50:57 PKT

MUZAFFARGARH (Web Desk) – Fed up with empty promises of the tried and tested politicians, a tea vendor has obtained nomination papers for trying his luck in the upcoming elections.

Malik Ashfaq Bhatti, who runs a tea stall, wishes to contest election on PP-268 – a constituency of Muzaffargarh.

Bhatti says he has lost faith in traditional politics and the parties which have been in the arena for ages.

“These politicians make empty promises and give nothing to the constituents or the masses in general,” he says.

He says many people have promised to support him in the election and if given a chance to be in the saddle, he will build a university in the area.

He says he will also have the roads repaired and carpeted, and help the have-nots in every possible way.

Candidates get more time to file papers

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday extended the date for submission of nomination papers till Dec 24, Dunya News reported.

Sources told Dunya News that the two-day extension had been granted on the request of political parties including the JUI-F, the PML-N and the BAP.

The ECP also issued a fresh schedule in this regard, they added.

According to the schedule, nomination papers can now be filed till Dec 24 (Sunday). Political parties can also submit lists of their candidates for reserved seats by Dec 24.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted from Dec 25 to 30, while appeals against the decisions of the returning officers can be filed by Jan 3.

Polling will be held on Feb 8, 2024, throughout the country simultaneously for national and provincial assemblies.

It may be recalled that according to old schedule, Friday (today) was the last day for filing nomination papers. The process commenced on Dec 20 and it was to end at 4:30pm.