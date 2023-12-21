Five dead as speeding van turns turtle in Loralai
LORALAI (Dunya News) – A van, carrying a wedding party, met with an accident due to speeding in Loralai area, killing five people and wounding eight others, police officials said on Thursday.
According to details, a van, carrying participants of a wedding party, was returning from Barkhan area after Baraat ceremony when it turned turtle due to speeding in Loralai area.
As a result, five people were killed and eight others wounded.
The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the dead bodies were moved to a morgue for autopsy.