Individuals involved in May 9 riots mustn't hold any public office, opines PM Kakar

Published On: Thu, 21 Dec 2023 23:18:17 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar opined on Thursday that individuals involved in the violent events of May 9 should not hold public office.

In an interview with a private news channel, PM Kakar stated that no political party should be prevented from participating in electoral activities.

“If any party is hindered, it constitutes an illegal act which must be investigated.”

Kakar clarified that there was no policy to prevent the PTI from holding rallies. He also emphasised that caretakers did not impose any restrictions on featuring the photo of the PTI founder in the media.

The PM pointed out that during electoral campaigns, political parties often targeted each other with criticism, and allegations were not only against the caretakers, but also against all past governments.

PM Kakar further stated that a strong coordination existed between the caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding transparent elections.

He assured that the caretaker government would fulfill all responsibilities for fair elections in the country.

Kakar also noted that the individuals involved in the violent events of May 9 were currently facing the law.