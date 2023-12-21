Pakistan incomplete without minorities: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan incomplete without minorities: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan incomplete without minorities: Nawaz Sharif

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 21 Dec 2023 20:25:46 PKT

LAHORE (News Desk) – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan is incomplete without the minorities as they are the valuable assets of the country.

Nawaz Sharif expressed these views while addressing the party’s minority wing on Thursday.

“I salute the minority community for their services to the country and the nation," he said.

“Pakistan is like a bouquet and we will decorate it together,” Sharif said, adding Pakistan is incomplete without minorities.

He said minorities made countless sacrifices for the country as a number of soldiers from the minorities had given their life blood for the country.

The PMLN leader acknowledged many of the Qauid-e-Azam’s companions belonged to Hindu and Christians communities.

Minority communities had supported the Quaid-e Azam in establishing Pakistan, he concluded.