Siraj speaks out for rights of labour class

Pakistan Pakistan Siraj speaks out for rights of labour class

Siraj speaks out for rights of labour class

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 21 Dec 2023 19:08:36 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has noted with regret that Pakistan’s parliament comprises feudal lords alone who do not care about the well-being of the poor and the labour class.

Addressing a workers convention in Lahore on Thursday, Siraj deplored that the state’s system was so designed that labourers were being denied fair remuneration for their services.

Siraj stated that the labour class, which according to him, was the country’s honour and integrity in real terms, was both overworked and underpaid, unfortunately.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, he said, was standing by the labour class and they should not feel as if they were left alone.

Siraj lamented that none of the government departments were seriously thinking about the well-being of the poor and the labour class.

The JI chief said, “Only feudal lords are sitting in our parliament. The system in our country is so designed that we get to see the same or similar faces in successive governments.”

Siraj blamed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for dismal performance of the Pakistan Railways. He said that the labour class would not progress if these political groups remained in power.

The JI chief associated the failure of the Pakistan Railways to the corrupt managements the successive governments had brought in. He also said that a few wealthy families in Pakistan were controlling the entire resources of the state.