PML-N also wants extension in deadline for filing of nomination papers

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 21 Dec 2023 18:17:00 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has formally requested a two-day extension, until Dec 22, for the submission of nomination papers for the upcoming general elections on Feb 8.

Other political parties, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl (JUI-F) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), have also approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking a three-day extension.

PML-N Senator Ishaq Dar highlighted the need for additional time due to the detailed requirements of the nomination process, urging the ECP to consider this without altering the polling date.

The original schedule allotted only three days for filing papers, with seven days designated for scrutiny, prompting concerns about the process.