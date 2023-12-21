IHC dismisses PTI founder's plea for Toshakhana verdict suspension

A two-judge bench led by IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq had reserved verdict on petition on Dec 11

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected a plea to suspend the judgement on the Toshakhana case by declaring it inadmissible.

The IHC announced the reserved verdict on a petition of PTI's former chief in the Toshakhana case. The PTI founder had sought suspension of sentence in the case.

A two-judge bench led by IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq had reserved its verdict on the petition on Dec 11. The bench said the sentence could not be suspended.

According to the IHC, the PTI founder had not pleaded for suspension of the sentence in the application.