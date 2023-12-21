PM forms committee to hold talks with Baloch protesters

Live Reporting

Pakistan

PM forms committee to hold talks with Baloch Unity March

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq on Thursday formed a ministerial committee comprising three members to hold negotiations with the participants of the Baloch Unity March (BUM).

Federal Minister for Privatization Fawad Hasan Fawad will lead the committee. Other members include Information Minister Murtaza Solangi and Jamal Shah.

Also read: All six terrorists along BLA leader killed in operation to clear FC compound in Balochistan

The committee will address the demands put forward by the BUM participants, as per government sources. 

