CEC orders immediate removal of Ahad Cheema

Published On: Thu, 21 Dec 2023 12:35:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on Thursday ordered immediate removal of Advisor to the Caretaker Prime Minister Ahad Cheema.

The CEC ordered Cheema’s removal while hearing a case against caretaker ministers who have loyalties with the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Petitioner Syed Azizuddin Kakakhel Advocate did not appear before the five-member commission and the CEC adjourned the hearing sine die.

The petitioner had moved the Election Commission for removal of Fawad Hassan Fawad from the caretaker cabinet for his political affiliation.

The CEC asked the representatives of the federal government why Ahad Cheema had not been removed despite orders and directed him to implement the order today.

It may be recalled that the CEC two days ago had ordered immediate removal of Ahad Cheema from the post of adviser, saying that he could influence the general elections.