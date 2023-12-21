Three killed in road accidents in Okara, Ahmedpur Sharqia

Pakistan Pakistan Three killed in road accidents in Okara, Ahmedpur Sharqia

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 21 Dec 2023 06:11:31 PKT

OKARA/AHMEDPUR SHARQIA (Dunya News) – At least three persons were killed and as many were wounded in separate road accidents in Okara and Ahmedpur Sharqia on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, two persons were killed and one was wounded in two separate accidents in Okara. In the first accident, occurred at the Faisalabad Road, a speeding truck hit a motorcycle, killing a woman at the spot and injuring one person. In the second accident, a boy was killed when he was hit by a truck in Chak 22-GDK.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

In Ahmedpur Sharqia, a man was killed and two women were critically injured when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding bus near Jhangra Interchange. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

