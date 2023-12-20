Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other areas

It originated 25kms deep with its epicenter in Skardu

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A 3.2 magnitude earthquake hit Islamabad and surrounding areas on Wednesday.

Tremors were also felt in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and other areas.

The epicenter of the seismic activity was Skardu, Gilgit Baltistan, and its originated 25 kilometers deep.

On December 18, the federal capital and its surrounding areas were rattled by a magnitude 5.8 earthquake, confirmed by the seismological center.

The quake originated 140 kilometers deep with its epicenter in the Doda district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), causing widespread panic among residents.

The tremors extended to other regions such as Samahni and Bhimbhar in Azad Jammu and Peshawar. Fortunately, no immediate casualties or damages were reported in the aftermath.

