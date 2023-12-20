Nawaz Sharif likely to contest elections from NA-15 Mansehra

Pakistan Pakistan Nawaz Sharif likely to contest elections from NA-15 Mansehra

Nawaz Sharif likely to contest elections from NA-15 Mansehra

Follow on Published On: Wed, 20 Dec 2023 21:11:22 PKT

MANSEHRA (Dunya News) – PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is reportedly considering contesting the upcoming general elections from the NA-15 Mansehra constituency.

His decision to choose NA-15 strategically aligns with the constituency's historical significance as a stronghold for the PML-N, securing victories in both the 2013 and 2018 elections.

Capt (r) Safdar, the spouse of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, disclosed that the former prime minister planned to submit his nomination papers for the NA-15 Mansehra National Assembly seat by Dec 21.

This development coincides with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) initiating the reception of nomination papers from potential candidates preparing for the polls scheduled for Feb 8 next year.

Since Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan in October, he has achieved significant legal victories, being acquitted in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia graft references.

Despite these successes, the only remaining legal hurdle preventing his participation in the upcoming elections is his lifetime disqualification as a parliamentarian in the Panama Papers case.

Parliamentarians’ disqualification case is scheduled to be taken up by a larger bench of the Supreme Court on Jan 2 next year.

This seven-member bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, will address the issue of lifetime disqualifications of parliamentarians under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

Read also: Supreme Court forms larger bench to hear lifetime disqualification cases

According to Article 62(1)(f), a person cannot be qualified for election to the Parliament unless they are sagacious, righteous, non-profligate, honest, and ameen, with no contrary declaration by a court of law.

In May 2018, a five-member Supreme Court bench, led by the then CJP Mian Saqib Nisar, had ruled that disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) was permanent and would remain in force until another verdict comes in his/her favour or the disqualification verdict was struck down.