Shahnawaz Amir challenges conviction in Sarah Inam murder case

Convict requests Islamabad High Court to set aside death sentence

Wed, 20 Dec 2023 20:23:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Shahnawaz Amir, the convict in the Sarah Inam murder case, on Wednesday challenged his death sentence in the Islamabad High Court.

In his appeal to the Islamabad High Court, Amir requested that the death sentence awarded to him by the trial court be set aside.

On Dec 14, the Islamabad district and sessions judge had, while announcing the reserved verdict in the Sarah Inam murder case, handed down death sentence to Shahnawaz Amir.

The judge, Nasir Javed, had also imposed a fine of Rs1 million on Amir and acquitted accused Samina Shah (mother of Shahnawaz) due to a lack of evidence.

Shahnawaz Amir had killed his wife Sarah Inam, 37, a Canadian national, on Sept 23, 2022 during a scuffle that took place at a farm house in Chak Shehzad. He had hit the head of the lady with a dumbbell, causing her instant death.

Sarah Inam had returned to Pakistan from Dubai just three days before the incident.

She had contracted marriage with Shahnawaz Amir a couple of months back.