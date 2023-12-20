Jordanian king confers 'Order of the Star of Jordan' on CJCSC Gen Mirza

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who is on an official visit to Jordan, called on Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, the king of Jordan, the military’s media wing stated on Wednesday.

The Jordanian king conferred the medal ‘Order of the Star of Jordan’ on General Mirza in recognition of his meritorious services.

During the meeting, the CJCSC and the Jordanian king discussed the various matters of interest, including the bilateral politico-diplomatic, military cooperation and the prevailing regional security situation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated in a statement.

The CJCSC also held separate meetings with Major-General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF), and Brigadier General Muhammad Hyasat, the commander of Jordan’s Royal Air Force.