Gohar says PTI founder to contest elections from three constituencies

Barrister Gohar said even if 14 parties forge an alliance, the PTI would defeated them

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said on Wednesday that the party’s founder would contest elections from three constituencies – Lahore, Mianwali and Islamabad.

Talking to media here, Barrister Gohar said even if 14 parties forge an alliance, the PTI would defeat them. they want people to be able to exercise their right to vote

He said the decision to end the punishment of PTI founder would be announced soon.

Regarding allocation of symbol to the party, Gohar said it was the right of the largest political party of the country to get electoral symbol.

He said he was talking to the PTI founder regarding grant of tickets.

The PTI chairman urged people to vote in the February 8 elections. He requested the chief justice of Pakistan to play his role in preventing the violation of people's rights.

Barrister Ali Zafar said that the PTI wanted the elections to be held on February 8.

He announced that grant of party tickets would be complete soon. Preference would be given to those candidates who have rendered sacrifices for the party, he added.

He said democracy would be harmed if fair elections were not held.

Barrister Zafar announced that the PTI founder would receive nomination papers tomorrow.

He said that nomination papers were being snatched from the PTI candidates. “It is an undemocratic process; we will move the court against the practice,” he continued.

Barrister Zafar said the party would not support the demand for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.