One killed in road mishap in Nankana Sahib

Pakistan Pakistan One killed in road mishap in Nankana Sahib

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 20 Dec 2023 07:01:46 PKT

NANKANA SAHIB (Dunya News) – One person was killed and another was wounded when a mini-truck collided with a trailer in Nankana Sahib in the wee hours of Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Grand Trunk (GT) Road in Nankana Sahib where a speeding mini-truck collided a trailer parked on the roadside, killing one person on the spot and injuring another.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

