ECP to start receiving nomination papers from today

Pakistan Pakistan ECP to start receiving nomination papers from today

The names of nominated candidates would be published on Dec 23.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 20 Dec 2023 05:12:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will start receiving nomination papers from today (Wednesday) till Friday for the general elections to be held on 8th February next year.

According to Election Commission notification, the names of nominated candidates would be published on Dec 23, and the scrutiny of their nomination papers would take place from Dec 24 to 30.

The deadline for filing appeals against the RO’s decisions on accepting or rejecting nomination papers is Jan 3, and the appellate tribunal is expected to decide on the appeals by Jan 10. The revised list of candidates will be published on Jan 11 and the last date for withdrawing one’s candidature is Jan 12.

It was also stated in the ECP notification that the election programme shall also apply to the seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in the National and provincial assemblies.

Election symbols will be assigned to political parties on Jan 13, and the polls are scheduled for Feb 8, as per the ECP announcement.

