Caretaker PM orders Balochistan chief secretary to resolve farmers' issues

Pakistan Pakistan Caretaker PM orders Balochistan chief secretary to resolve farmers' issues

Caretaker PM orders Balochistan chief secretary to resolve farmers’ issues

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 19 Dec 2023 20:07:33 PKT

QUETTA (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday directed the provincial administration of Balochistan to resolve the problems facing the farmers in the province, including electricity supply, irrigation and others.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of the Zameendar Action Committee, asked the Balochistan chief secretary to ensure electricity supply for the agriculture tube-wells in the province.

The delegation members informed the prime minister about the issues confronting the agriculture sector in Balochistan.

PM Kakar said that the welfare of farmers was among the state’s priorities.