ECP issues rules for candidates vying for GE 2024

The eligibility criteria is mentioned in the Article 62 and 63 of the constitution, says ECP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the rules for candidates who are contesting for the General Elections 2024.

According to the ECP, the candidate vying for the National Assembly seat must be a citizen of Pakistan and he or she must be of at least 25 years of age. The candidate must be a registered voter anywhere in Pakistan.

For provincial assembly seat, the candidate must be a registered voter in that specific province. For reserved seats of women in National Assembly, the aspirant must be a registered voter of concerned province.

The ECP said that the eligibility criteria is mentioned in the Article 62 and 63 of the constitution.

Both the proposer and seconder of the candidate must be a registered voter of that specific constituency.

For the reserved seats of women and minorities, both the proposer and seconder must be registered voters of that specific province.

The ECP also said that the candidates for reserved seats will attach the complete priority list as prepared by the concerned political party with their nomination forms.

The candidates will also attach the bank statement with their nomination forms.

The ECP also made it mandatory for the contesting candidates to paste their latest photographs in the nomination forms.

“The contesting candidates will also submit the affidavit on a stamp paper attested by the oath commissioner,” said the ECP.