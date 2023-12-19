Unity required to defeat terrorists: Kakar

PM says the real assets of Balochistan are its people and civilization

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that we can defeat the terrorists only after getting united.

He expressed these views in Quetta after launching PTV's Hazargi transmission to promote the cultural diversity of Balochistan.

“The real assets of Balochistan are its people and civilisation,” Kakar said, while praising the regional languages of the province.

I am really glad to launch the Hazargi transmission today from Balochistan, he added.



The caretaker prime minister expressed his commitment to take measures for the promotion and welfare of the languages and artists of Balochistan.

He added that today another language of Balochistan is going to get recognition at the national level through PTV Hazargi transmission.

“I contested the election for National Assembly seat from this constituency in 2008 but lost. However, I fulfilled the promise which I made with the people of Hazara,” said the prime minister.

He added that we can only defeat the terrorists after getting united.