One killed, four injured as bus turns turtle in Pattoki
Pakistan
PATTOKI (Dunya News) – One person was killed and four other were critically injured when a bus overturned due to over-speeding in Pattoki on Monday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, a bus carrying wedding guests turned turtle when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding as a result one person died on the spot and four other sustained injuries.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.