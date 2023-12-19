One killed, four injured as bus turns turtle in Pattoki

Published On: Tue, 19 Dec 2023 06:14:23 PKT

PATTOKI (Dunya News) – One person was killed and four other were critically injured when a bus overturned due to over-speeding in Pattoki on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a bus carrying wedding guests turned turtle when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding as a result one person died on the spot and four other sustained injuries.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

