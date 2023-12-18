PTI's Sher Afzal Marwat released from jail

Pakistan Pakistan PTI's Sher Afzal Marwat released from jail

PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat released from jail

Follow on Published On: Mon, 18 Dec 2023 21:27:36 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat was released from the Kot Lakhpat Jail following the Lahore High Court orders.

Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhry of the Lahore High Court heard the petition against the detention of PTI leader. After reviewing the government lawyer's response and listening to arguments from both sides, the decision was made to release Sher Afzal Marwat.

Marwat was arrested on December 14 outside the Lahore High Court premises, held briefly at a police station, and later transferred to Kot Lakhpat Jail.

