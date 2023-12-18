PPP will surprise everyone if provided level playing field: Bilawal

Says regime of Nawaz Sharif proved no less than a dictatorship for PPP workers

LAHORE (News Desk) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto said on Monday if the PPP got a level playing field in Punjab, it would surprise everyone.

Speaking to media, he said the regime of Nawaz Sharif proved no less than a dictatorship for the PPP workers.

“The PPP is a political party and the doors of a political party should always remain open for discussion,” he said.

Bilawal said it was good to be in Lahore as the PPP was quite organised here.

“Inflation, poverty and unemployment have hit the common people hard,” he stated, adding whenever the PPP came to power, it fought against unemployment and inflation.

In the past, the PPP launched the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and programmes would be launched for the youth and workers in the future to give them relief, the PPP chief promised.

“I will take everyone along with me and a great deal of work is required to prove PPP's prowess in Lahore,” he concluded.