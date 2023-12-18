Pakistan issues visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for Katas Raj, Chakwal visit

Pakistan issues visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for Katas Raj, Chakwal visit

Follow on Published On: Mon, 18 Dec 2023 17:40:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 62 visas to a group of Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of Punjab from 19-25 December.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d’ Affaires Aizaz Khan wished the pilgrims a memorable stay in Pakistan, Pakistan High Commission said in a press release on Monday.

Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, each year thousands of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals/occasions.

The issuance of pilgrimage visas to them was in line with the Government of Pakistan’s efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines and promoting interfaith harmony.

