Three killed as Karachi's building crashes down amid cylinder blast

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least three people were killed and seven others, including two children, injured when a residential building collapsed owing to a gas cylinder explosion in Machhar Colony on Monday.

According to the Keamari police, the explosion happened inside a gas cylinder shop located on the ground floor of the residential building near Baitul Mukarram Masjid. Nearby buildings were damaged due to powerful blast, it added.

The injured were removed to the Civil Hospital. A person died on the spot while two succumbed to injuries while being treated in the hospital.

Police and rescue teams have started clean-up operation.

The rescue officials feared more people could be buried under the rubble.



