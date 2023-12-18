LHC orders release of PTI's Sher Afzal Marwat

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry conducts hearing of the plea against detention of PTI leader

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered authorities to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry of the LHC conducted hearing of the plea against detention of PTI leader Marwat. Counsel for the government Advocate Khawaja Mohsin Abbas submitted reply to court.

The government, in its reply submitted in court, said the deputy commissioner had issued a notification of detention of Marwat and the applicant should approach the relevant forum against detention.

The counsel said the applicant should request the government against arrest of Marwat. He further said the court should reject the request against Marwat's detention.

The court, after hearing arguments of both parties and perusing the government reply, announced its verdict and ordered the authorities to release the PTI leader.

The court ordered the deputy commissioner to release Marwat after submission of surety bond.

Earlier on Thursday, police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat. He was taken into custody from outside the Lahore High Court under MPO (Maintenance of Pubic Order) 3. The Elite Force was called in to assist police in case of any resistance.

According to police sources, Advocate Marwat was shifted to the Mozang police station. Advocate Marwat attended a meeting and addressed lawyers and also talked to media. Later, the PTI reacted to the brutal police action and called it abduction just outside court. In several tweets, the party leaders described the “abduction as shameful”.