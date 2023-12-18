Missing persons' case: SHC seeks report from interior ministry

Pakistan Pakistan Missing persons' case: SHC seeks report from interior ministry

The court adjourned the hearing till January 30

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 18 Dec 2023 13:22:57 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh High Court (SHC) sought the progress report from interior ministry in the missing persons’ case on Monday.

Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto of SHC conducted the hearing and the court was told that 16 JITs and PTF sessions have been held so far in the missing persons’ case.

Also Read: Sindh High Court furious at failure to find 'missing persons'

A father told the court that his son is missing for last six years and there is still no clue of his whereabouts.

The court was also told that Riasat Ullah is missing for last nine years. His case was later shifted to the list of forced disappearances.

Read More: Sindh High Court orders modern techniques to find 'missing persons'

The court adjourned the hearing till January 30 and sought the reports from SP Investigation and interior ministry.