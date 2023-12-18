Court grants bail to Fawad Chaudhry, orders his release
Pakistan
Court ordered Fawad's release after submission of Rs200,000 surety bonds for his bail
RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An anti-corruption court in Rawalpindi on Monday granted bail to former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and ordered release of the former PTI leader.
Special Judge of the anti-corruption court Ali Nawaz ordered Fawad's release after submission of Rs200,000 surety bonds for his bail.
A case was registered against Fawad Chaudhry for committing fraud of Rs3.5 million. A local court had sent the former minister to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.
A few days ago, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), after securing court permission and executing arrest warrant, had arrested Fawad in Adiala Jail.